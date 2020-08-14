Kern County reported 17 new deaths and 389 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the county's public health services department.
So far 204 people have died from COVID-19 in Kern and 25,898 have tested positive for the virus. According to county data, 8,102 individuals have recovered from coronavirus while 17,334 are recuperating at home.
State data shows that 187 patients are in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, 75 of which are in the ICU.
(2) comments
An explosion in Lebanon. 135 dead, 5000 injured. Dramatic, gets lots of attention. An explosion of virus in our country EVERY DAY. 1,500 DEAD yesterday! 2 September 11's a week!The most since May.55,000 injured (infected). WHERE IS THE OUTRAGE BY THIS PRESIDENT AND HIS MINIONS? OH"IT IS WHAT IT IS" He says. He's trying to distract us by interfering with Post Office, starting more birther conspiracy theories, blaming Democrats for his failed leadership, continuing to lie about the virus.
Kick him to the curb. Leave no doubt. Save America from a dictatorship!
Get a job, Dweeb.
