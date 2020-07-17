The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 159 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning.
Total case count in Kern now stands at 7,243 since the first was announced March 13. County data reports 4,642 of those individuals have recovered from the virus while 2,320 are recuperating at home.
According to state data, their are 236 COVID-19 patients being treated in Kern County hospitals, 67 of which are reportedly in ICU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.