Kern County reported 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 267.
There have been 5,237 tests administered, 3,052 of which have come back as negative while 1,918 are still pending.
Ten children have tested positive, a number that was at four Monday.
There have been two reported deaths over the past two weeks. Six out-of-county residents have tested positive while in Kern during that time.
