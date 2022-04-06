Kern County renews contract with Dominion Voting Systems

The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to renew a $224,316 contract with Dominion Voting Systems during Tuesday’s meeting.
Discussion of the contract, which was pulled from the consent calendar for discussion, drew more than 30 minutes of public comment from residents who expressed a variety of concerns, including several who asked for more time to review the machines and the contract.
The machines have been the subject of scrutiny and speculation following accusations that they played a role in the outcome of the 2020 election.
Several analyses — both by the government and independent agencies — have yet to indicate any evidence of misconduct.
The Auditor-Controller-County Clerk’s Office, which oversees elections in Kern County, says the $224,316 one-year contract is necessary to conduct the 2022 primary and general elections.