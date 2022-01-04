Kern County reminds residents of Jan. 15 deadline for debris-removal program

The Kern County Public Health Services Department is urging property owners impacted by the French Fire to contact the department as soon as possible to be eligible to participate in the county’s debris-removal program. A team can assist residents in completing the required paperwork to submit to the state by the Jan. 15 deadline.
Public Health has partnered with the California Office of Emergency Services to provide a debris-removal program for homeowners and property owners who sustained damage caused by the French Fire. This program will assist homeowners and property owners with the removal and clean-up of ash, burn debris and hazard trees because of the need for a rapid recovery from the damage caused by the French Fire.
This service is being provided because ash from a residential fire may be hazardous and debris from burned buildings and homes can contain toxic substances. Building materials may contain asbestos and older buildings often contain lead. Also, common household chemicals such as cleaning products, along with pesticides, fuels, or other chemicals that may have been stored in homes, garages, or sheds may have burned in the fire. Only structures 120 square feet or larger are eligible for removal.
For more information about the program, contact Kern County Public Health’s Environmental Health Division at 661-862-8740 or email wildfirecleanup@kerncounty.com or visit www.kernpublichealth.com.