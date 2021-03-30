Kern County remains in red tier, could move to orange tier as soon as next week

The state announced on Tuesday that Kern County would remain in the red tier for the second week in a row.
Its numbers were good news not just for the health of the local community but also because it starts to put the prospect of an even less restrictive tier in reach: the orange tier.
Since the state announced its tiered system for the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, Kern County has spent most of its time in the most restrictive purple tier. But this month it dipped into the red tier for the second time since fall. That has allowed local businesses to open with some restrictions in place, such as movie theaters and gyms.
The positivity rate on Tuesday was 2.6 percent, which qualifies for the orange tier. So does the positivity rate for the health equity quartile, which is at 3.8 percent. The county's daily adjusted case rate dropped from 5.5 last Tuesday to 5. Right now that's in the red tier.
But when California hits the goal of 4 million doses of vaccine administered to Californians in the lowest Healthy Places Index quartile, the case rate threshold to move from the red to the orange tier changes from 3.9 to 5.9. Currently, the state has administered about 3.46 million doses in that quartile, according to recent data.
Michelle Corson, spokeswoman for Kern County Public Health Services, said that if the statewide case rate threshold changes, Kern County could advance to the orange tier as early as April 7.
The orange tier means that there will be fewer restrictions and increased capacity on some businesses that have already begun to reopen, such as fitness centers and restaurants. Counties that reach the orange tier could also see the opening of bowling allies, bars and indoor pools. Office workers are encouraged to continue teleworking but opening indoor with restrictions is allowed.
On Monday, the state announced that it was drastically expanding vaccine eligibility to those who live in the bottom two quartiles of the Health Equity Index. That means that most residents over 16 in Kern County are currently eligible for the vaccine.