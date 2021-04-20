Kern County remains in Orange tier

Kern County remains in the Orange tier of the state’s COVID-19 Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
The county moved into the Orange tier last week, which allowed for additional flexibility in businesses reopening and/or expanding in accordance with the state-imposed guidelines.
In order for the county to move into the least-restrictive Yellow tier, Kern needs to remain in Orange for at least three weeks, according to a news release from the Kern County Public Health Services Department. Then, if it qualifies, Kern would have to achieve Yellow tier metrics for at least two consecutive weeks to be able to progress forward.
Statistical requirements Kern County would need in order to reach that next threshold would be less than two daily new cases per 100,000 residents (Kern currently sits at 3.7); less than 2 percent positive test rate throughout the entire county (currently it stands at 1.5 percent); less than 2.2 percent positive tests relating to the county’s health equity quartile (Kern is currently at 2 percent).