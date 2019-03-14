20190313-bc-sciencefair

Haven Drive Middle School students Adam Acosta, Rafael Nunez, Haythan Almansob, Giselle Vargas, Meredith Cancoja, Dion Chavarin and Dre Espanta gather near their science fair projects at the 31st annual Kern County Science Fair at Rabobank Convention Center on Tuesday. Hundreds of students competed.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The 31st annual Kern County Science Fair took place at the Rabobank Convention Center on Tuesday. 

About 630 fourth- through 12th-grade students took part in the science fair, with more than 561 projects submitted, according to Kern County Superintendent of Schools. 

The following are the results in each category, as provided by KCSOS: 

4th Grade

Chemistry

First Place — Jaylin Olson / Rosedale North Elementary

Second Place — Joseph Jephson / American Elementary

Third Place — Jeremiah Smith / American Elementary

Honorable Mention — Megan Otts / Suburu Elementary

Electronics

First Place — Zoey Raguindin / Fletcher Elementary

Second Place — Josiah Vance / Centennial Elementary

Third Place — Quan Laskey / St. Ann Catholic School

Honorable Mention —Jaelyn Ray / Zephyr Elementary

Life Science

First Place — Finn Ashley / Downtown Elementary

Second Place — Juan Blanco / Berkshire Elementary

Third Place — Luna Carvente / Stine Elementary

Honorable Mention — Leah Salcedo / El Camino Real Elementary

Mammalian Biology

First Place — Sophia Cestone / Miller Elementary

Second Place — Alyssa Barragan / Nueva Vista Language Academy

Third Place — Abigail Elizalde / Rosedale North Elementary

Honorable Mention — Kaylee Lopez / Del Vista Math & Science Academy

Materials Science

First Place — Amanda Gonzalez / Bessie Owens Intermediate

Second Place — Paisley Harris / Hart Elementary

Third Place — Andrew Maldonado / Granite Pointe Elementary

Honorable Mention — Ina Trang / McAuliffe Elementary

Materials Science - Liquids

First Place — Andersen Zahn / Laurelglen Elementary 

Second Place — McKenzie Bauer / Almondale Elementary

Third Place — Madelyn Evans / Panama Elementary

Honorable Mention — Adriana Andrade / Myrtle Avenue Elementary

Plant Biology

First Place — Katelyn Kaff / Stockdale Elementary

Second Place — Samriddhi Singh / Reagan Elementary

Third Place — Hayden Hatfield / Sing Lum Elementary

Honorable Mention — Lila Vincent / Patriot Elementary

Physics I

First Place — Warren Woolf / Valley Oaks Charter School

Second Place — Adam Brady / Almondale Elementary

Third Place — Elissa Cortes / Morningside Elementary

Honorable Mention — Jynna Sabala / Prueitt Elementary

Physics II

First Place — Eric Nahama / Bessie Owens School

Second Place — Nathan Cruz-Boone / Downtown Elementary

Third Place — Grant Guyton / Almondale Elementary

Honorable Mention — Emma Hay / Fletcher Elementary

Product Science I

First Place — Scout Hague / Buena Vista Elementary 

Second Place — Emily Sanchez / Pioneer School

Third Place — Aristen De Guzman / Bill Williams Elementary

Honorable Mention — Clowie Hamon / Standard Elementary

Product Science II

First Place — Eleni Southerd / Independence Elementary

Second Place — Madyline Beckham / Woodrow Wallace Elementary

Third Place — James Maples / Hacienda Elementary

Honorable Mention — Clare Dedmon / Bimat Elementary

Grade 5

Applied Mechanics

First Place — Nathan Poon / Kendrick Elementary

Second Place — Phillip Mangelsdorf / Golden Hills Middle School

Third Place — Amelia Riley / American Elementary

Honorable Mention — Kylie Newlen / Chavez Elementary

Chemistry I

First Place — Miliani Barraza / Woodrow Wallace Elementary

Second Place — Jordan Loveland / Bill Williams Elementary

Third Place — Jefferson Jerrickson / Virginia Avenue Elementary

Honorable Mention — Savannah Lopez / Redwood Elementary

Chemistry II

First Place — Cristian Camou / Bimat Elementary

Second Place — Lay’Arie Williams / Hacienda Elementary

Third Place — Clyde Pabalate / Morningside School

Honorable Mention — Dominic Mendez / Fairview Elementary

Chemistry III

First Place — Lupwaydoh Windsor / Endeavour Elementary

Second Place — Mia Wilson / Peak to Peak Mountain Charter

Third Place — Alexandra Billings / St. Francis Parish School

Honorable Mention — Katelin Neal / McAuliffe Elementary

Cognitive Science

First Place — Jada Dizon-Ramos / Morningside School

Second Place — Khushwant Kaur / Morningside School

Third Place — Lucy Forsyth / Stockdale Elementary

Honorable Mention — Josephine Ramos / Albany Park Elementary

Earth Science

First Place — Jorea Lin / Buena Vista Elementary

Second Place — Owen Weishaar / Rio Bravo-Greeley

Third Place — Zane Rock / Thorner Elementary

Honorable Mention — Wyatt Bassett / Stockdale Elementary

Electronics

First Place — Katherine Whitehouse / Granite Pointe Elementary

Second Place — Juliet Villalobos / Grimmway Academy

Third Place — Jack Sonke / Buena Vista Elementary

Life Science

First Place — Presley Reed / Endeavour Elementary

Second Place — Ishmeet Singh / St. John’s Lutheran School

Third Place — Gabriel Ayala / Discovery Elementary

Material Science

First Place — Noah Calhoun / Peak to Peak Mountain Charter

Second Place — Angelica Pantoja / Bear Mountain Elementary

Third Place — Amaris Luna / Alicante Avenue

Honorable Mention — Anabel Alvidrez-Tovar / Bessie Owens Intermediate

Physics

First Place — Simon Kebede / Reagan Elementary

Second Place — Spencer Watkins / Miller Elementary

Third Place — Segen Von Flue / Laurelglen Elementary

Plant Biology

First Place — Tanvi Thallapalle / St. John’s Lutheran Elementary

Second Place — Mridula Krishnan / Centennial Elementary

Third Place — Tate Van Scharrel / St. John’s Lutheran Elementary

Honorable Mention — Jacklyn Mays / Del Rio Elementary

Product Science I

First Place — Jorge Delgado / Bessie Owens Intermediate

Second Place — Thomas Wilson / Discovery Elementary

Third Place — Kaitlyn Sharrer / Endeavour Elementary

Honorable Mention — Jaden Huang / Old River Elementary

Product Science II

First Place — Ciaran Lollar / Centennial Elementary

Second Place — Ella Mauer / Kernville Elementary

Third Place — Madison Catlin / Patriot Elementary

Honorable Mention — Natalia Gonzales / Bear Mountain Elementary

Grades 6-8

Aerodynamics

First Place — Emily Bell / Actis Jr. High

Second Place — Maddox Smith / Downtown Elementary

Third Place — Iamanni Jackson / Cato Middle School

Alternative Energy

First Place — Aditya Kakarla / Warren Jr. High

Second Place — Gianna Nicomedes / Warren Jr. High

Third Place — Carolyn James / Stockdale Christian School

Applied Mechanics and Structures

First Place — Nicholas Frutos / Panama Elementary

Second Place — Jimmy Bittleston / Rio Bravo-Greeley

Third Place — Benito Juarez / Thomas Jefferson Middle School

Honorable Mention — Anneliese Sullivan / St. John’s Lutheran School

Biochemistry

First Place — Rhea Sharma / St. John’s Lutheran School

Second Place — Cesar Duarte / Stonecreek Jr. High

Third Place — Grace Elliott / La Vina Middle School

Honorable Mention — Lacey Fachin / Freedom Middle School

Biology

First Place — John Erick Tarcena / Woodrow Wallace Middle School

Second Place — Bella Hunter, Lilly Hunter / Centennial Elementary

Third Place — Anum Khan, Ananya Komireddy / Warren Jr. High

Honorable Mention — Braxton Briscoe / Thorner Elementary

Chemistry I

First Place — Joedina Crocker / Beardsley Jr. High

Second Place — Brock Heber / Lincoln Jr. High

Third Place — Gracie Lau / American Elementary

Honorable Mention — Camila Botello / Alicante Avenue

Honorable Mention — Cristian Duran / La Vina Middle School

Chemistry II

First Place — Justin Magugat / Tevis Jr. High

Second Place — Ria Patel / Thomas Jefferson Middle School

Third Place — Jadelyn Smith / Seibert Elementary

Chemistry III 

First Place — Taryn Manns / Sing Lum Elementary

Second Place — An Truong, Tu Truong / Warren Jr. High

Third Place — Jessica Ela / Grimmway Academy

Chemistry IV

First Place — Hannah Hessler / Stockdale Christian School

Second Place — Himmut Chatha / Bessie Owen Intermediate

Third Place — Brett Royer / Rio Bravo-Greeley

Chemistry V

First Place — Daniel Puga / St. John’s Lutheran School

Second Place — Sofia Truong / Warren Jr. High

Third Place — Audrey Wiebe / Our Lady of Perpetual Help School

Cognitive and Behavioral Science

First Place — Simratpreet Kaur / Ollivier Middle School

Second Place — Emily Ellis / Lincoln Jr. High

Third Place — Jaiden Flores / Ollivier Middle School

Honorable Mention — Amaliya Dray / Fruitvale Jr. High

Electronics/Electromagnetics/Magnetics

First Place — Harjaisal Brar / St. John’s Lutheran School

Second Place — Peter Sullivan / St. John’s Lutheran School

Third Place — Devansh Anand, Krrish Kapadia / Warren Jr. High

Honorable Mention — Sadie Mullins / Rio Bravo-Greeley

Environmental Engineering

First Place — Antonio Maldonado / Palm Avenue School

Second Place — Caleb Peterson / Grimmway Academy-Arvin

Third Place — Sophia Camou / St. Francis Parish School

Honorable Mention — Hannah Burke / Rosedale North Elementary

Environmental Science

First Place — Farmer Moreno / Thomas Jefferson Middle School

Second Place — Yareli Sanchez / Teresa Burke Elementary

Third Place — Trevor Stanton / Woodrow Wallace Middle School

Materials Science

First Place — Aarohi Patel / Warren Jr. High

Second Place — Getsemani Valdovinos / Beardsley Jr. High

Third Place — Alexander Zhang / Warren Jr. High

Plant Biology

First Place — Ashlyn Vincent / Patriot Elementary

Second Place — Joshua Rangel / Heritage Christian Schools

Third Place — Angelina Rivera / California City Middle School

Plant Nutrition

First Place — Kasey Lassen / Woodrow Wallace Middle School

Second Place — Lucia Khuu / St. John’s Lutheran School

Third Place — Pujan Ghadia / Cato Middle School

Physics

First Place — Piercen Jones / Bessie Owens Intermediate

Second Place — Connor Ashton / St. John’s Lutheran School

Third Place — Erick Perez / Thomas Jefferson Middle School

Honorable Mention — Brooke Riggs / Chavez Elementary

Product Science I

First Place — Aislin Warkentin / Stockdale Christian School

Second Place — Lauren Trinh / St. John’s Lutheran School

Third Place — Cambria Parker / Lincoln Jr. High

Product Science II

First Place — Adalynn Acebedo / Bearsley Jr. High

Second Place — Evan Taw / Fruitvale Jr. High

Third Place — Kennadee Gagne, Makayla Haggins / California City Middle School

HIGH SCHOOL 9-12

Applied Mechanics and Structures

First Place — Marcos Lucero, Mateo Jimenez / Ridgeview High School

Second Place — Elyse Wong / Bakersfield High School

Third Place — Nicole Warner, Natalie Warner / Desert High School

Honorable Mention — Callie McCaffery / Bakersfield High School

Chemistry

First Place —   Rishi Shah / Stockdale High School

Second Place — Janae Hutson / Ridgeview High School

Cognitive and Behavioral Science

First Place — Harshini Ravi, Harshita Ravi / Stockdale High School

Second Place — Khushali Desai, Aayushi Kapadia / Stockdale High School

Third Place — Ravneet Kaur, Penelope Narvaez / Ridgeview High School

Honorable Mention — Jessica Cruz, Yajayra Torres / Ridgeview High School

Environmental Science

First Place — Brian Ith, Marcus Rodriguez / Ridgeview High School

Second Place — Ravneet Pannu, Trinity Ybarra / Ridgeview High School

Third Place — Emily Lun, Amanda Sanchez / Ridgeview High School

Math and Software

First Place — Brianna Camero, Bhjan Kaur / Ridgeview High School

Second Place — Rishabh Bose /S tockdale High School

Microbiology/Molecular Biology

First Place — Avneet Sandhu / Ridgeview High School

Second Place — Suchitra Dara, Alor Sahoo / Stockdale High School

Third Place — Sagar Gupta / Stockdale High School

Plant Biology

First Place — Krina Ghadia / Stockdale High School

Second Place — Jasanpreet Brar, Sahil Kang / Ridgeview High School

Third Place — Ryoma Yamguchi / Ridgeview High School

First- or second-place winners are eligible to compete in the 68th annual California Science Fair at the California Science Center in Los Angeles on April 29 and 30. 

