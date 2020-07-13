The Kern County and Eastern Sierra Red Cross is looking to add 200 volunteers to serve as disaster responders this wildfire season.
In a news release, the Red Cross said it wants to maintain its level of preparedness should a large scale disaster break out. Its highest needs are believed to be in Tehachapi and the Kern River Valley, the release stated.
A virtual volunteer fair will be held July 22 at 4 p.m. Visit redcross.org/ccrvolunteerfair for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.