Kern County recorded its second hospitalization for vaping illness on Wednesday and local officials issued a call for all county residents to heed state and federal warnings and stop vaping immediately.
"These products aren’t just homemade or made underground," said Brynn Carrigan, assistant director of public health for Kern County. "Even the legitimate products you buy at the store ... are leading to these pulmonary injuries."
The illness has been linked to both marijuana and tobacco vaping products, Carrigan said.
The first vaping-related hospitalization in Kern was reported Tuesday.
California has seen 90 cases of illness and two deaths — one in Tulare County — since June, according to a media release from the California Department of Public Health. Across the U.S. there have been more than 500 reports of lung damage or breathing problems, and the number increases almost daily, according to CDPH.
Health officials don't yet know the exact cause of the illness.
In response to the growing problem, Garces Memorial High School announced Wednesday that it will bring in a Bakersfield Police officer to educate students on the dangers of vaping on Oct. 7.
Carrigan urged anyone who has vaped in the past 90 days and experienced symptoms of vaping illness to seek medical attention so they can be monitored closely.
The symptoms include chest pain, shortness of breath, diarrhea, nausea, headache, seizures and nosebleed.
(1) comment
In Bako there will be scores more hospitalizations and deaths due to vaping quickly. Symptoms and illness ramping up. Kids just ignorant n feel “It won’t happen time”, until it does n it’s too late.
Trump moved away too slowly on this. He knows this is tip of iceberg... as does anyone with at least a morsel of common sense. So sad. Just babies... and it will hit families hard. This is of critical importance. The White House has other fish to fry. Like trying to get political opponents via competition.
