Kern County recognized for financial reporting practices

Kern County was recognized with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 2019-20 fiscal year, according to a county news release Friday.

The certificate, awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association, is the highest form of recognition in government accounting. It’s given to local governments that surpass standard accounting principles with preparation of a financial report that demonstrates complete transparency in their government accounting, according to a statement from the county.

