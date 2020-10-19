Kern County has received its second case of West Nile Virus this year, according to the website WestNile.ca.gov.
The site updates its West Nile data every Friday.
The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced Kern’s first case of 2020 on Oct. 6.
On Monday, public health spokeswoman Michelle Corson said that Culex mosquitoes are the variety carrying West Nile Virus, not the more aggressive Aedes mosquitoes which have been prominent in the region this year.
“It’s an important distinction,” Corson said.
Last year there were 32 cases of West Nile Virus in Kern County.