COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Kern County.
Adventist Health, Kern Medical and Dignity Health all confirmed Thursday morning that the long-awaited arrival of the vaccines has happened.
Earlier this week, the Kern County Public Health Services Department announced that 5,850 doses of Pfizer were expected to arrive in Kern on Thursday or Friday. The county said that more doses of vaccine are expected to arrive “in the coming weeks” and that those shots will continue going to hospitals’ most critical staff.
