Kern County receives COVID testing kits for schools

Kern County Superintendent of Schools spokesman Robert Meszaros confirmed that hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 rapid tests are being delivered this week, after KCSOS received a shipment Monday, as expected.
“At-home tests are often hard to come by, so having access to this supply is great news for our school communities,” Meszaros said in a statement to The Californian last week, ahead of the anticipated delivery. “The tests provide another tool to help mitigate the spread of the virus, with the goal of keeping students in the classroom where they learn best.”
In the shipment, Kern County received approximately 195,000 testing kits on more than two dozen pallets. Each testing kit contains two tests, meaning there are about 390,000 total.