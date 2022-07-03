Kern County ready to celebrate America's birthday

Shafter has become well known in the area for its Third of July fireworks show, a free event put on by the Shafter Chamber of Commerce.
Sunday’s entertainment offered a fireworks display to mark America’s independence, but there’s also plenty of ways Kern County is celebrate America’s birthday throughout today with Fourth of July events ranging from a parade in the morning to an afternoon festival in Tehachapi to, of course, a number of fireworks shows in the evening.
And perhaps best of all, the forecast today calls for a high of 89 degrees in Bakersfield and 75 in Tehachapi, a bit cooler than the average July 4 temperatures of 96 and 83 degrees, respectively.
So if you’re looking to get outside for a patriotic display, here are a few local opportunities:
Starting bright and early, the 33rd annual Westchester Parade is happening at 8:30 a.m. The route begins at 22nd and Elm streets, and welcomes the community to join in the celebration as it travels east to B Street, south on B and west onto 20th Street before ending at the cul-de-sac at 20th and Elm streets.
After the parade route, there’s a city of Bakersfield-hosted celebration happening at The Park at River Walk that starts in the evening.
“Live entertainment will also return to the stage of the Dignity Health Amphitheatre after a two-year absence with festivities beginning at 6 p.m. and a musical performance by Foster Campbell starting at 6:30 p.m. prior to the fireworks,” according to a statement issued by Joe Conroy, city spokesman.
There will also be a number of food vendors there, including Carnie Kettle Corn, El Churro Loco and Fuego’s Tacos, as well as several others.
The finale is a fireworks display starting at 9:15 p.m., which will be synced up to music from KUZZ. (The park is located at 11298 Stockdale Highway in Bakersfield.)
Tehachapi is also hosting a full day of events, starting with the All-American 5K, which will start by the Steven A. Shy Building "Scout Hut" on C Street.
The run will get started before the Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast, which costs $8 and goes until 10 a.m.
If you’re still looking for more, there’s the All-American Fourth of July Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Philip Marx Central Park at Mojave and E streets.
There will also be live music around lunchtime by Averee Napier, from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m., Ryan Sillifant from 1 to 2 p.m. and Muleskinner Revival from 2:15 to 4 p.m.
In the evening, the Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds and Event Center is hosting the Bad Bulls bull riding event at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $20, $17 for children 5-15, military members and veterans and seniors 60 and older, available at tehachapiprorodeo.com. The rodeo is located at Dennison Road and Highway 58.
After the rodeo, a fireworks show is set for the north side of Tehachapi Municipal Airport, which can be viewed from a number of nearby vantage points.