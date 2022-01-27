Kern County reaches a grim milestone: over 2,000 COVID deaths

Kern County reached a grim milestone on Thursday: More than 2,000 of its residents have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Kern County Public Health announced 17 new COVID deaths Thursday, bringing the tally of COVID deaths in Kern County to 2,005.
The milestone comes as the county is still tallying numbers from 2021, which also marks the year that the first two children in Kern County died of COVID.
The data released from the county often lags weeks behind when a death has actually occurred. County data shows that 746 died in 2020. So far it has tallied 1,257 deaths for 2021, and two for 2022.
The deadliest day of the pandemic was Dec. 30, 2020, when 20 people died. The winter surge of late 2020 and early 2021 was the deadliest time of the pandemic for Kern County.
The data released from the department is often in flux, particularly the most recent data. Kern Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Corson says that a COVID death is counted when COVID-19 is an underlying or contributing cause of death as determined by a physician or the coroner.
The county data is timely. However, another unique data set can provide a sense of how COVID is impacting the community compared to other diseases and conditions: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The numbers from the two datasets do not align. The CDC’s numbers show the underlying cause of death based on death certificates for U.S. residents and it excludes nonresidents. It shows 678 COVID deaths in Kern County, compared to the Public Health’s 746.
The CDC has yet to release any data from 2021 regarding COVID deaths. But the data from 2020 shows that, even in a less deadly year, COVID-19 was a third-leading cause of death for residents in Kern County.
The only two leading causes of death larger than COVID in 2020 were diseases of the heart, which includes heart attacks, and all cancers. Those causes were responsible for the deaths of 1,638 and 1,200 residents respectively, according to the CDC data.
This same 2020 dataset shows that COVID-19 killed more Kern County residents than accidents, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, homicide or suicide in 2020 or 2019. It killed more than five times the number of people who died from the flu, homicide or suicide in either of those years.
The county released data on the demographics of those who had died from COVID up until Sept. 17 when 1,515 residents had died of COVID-19. The county has said that it has not been able to update the data since that time because one demographic does not have more than 11 cases, which violates patient privacy.
“We still can’t release an updated death demographics, I ran the numbers today and it’s still the 2 0-17 (age group) deaths preventing release,” Corson wrote in an email.
Corson said the demographics of who has died from COVID-19 have not changed much since the dashboard was last updated. It shows that over a third of those who died had hypertension or diabetes.
Cardiovascular disease is still the No. 3 comorbidity, Corson said, but obesity has surpassed kidney disease as the fourth most common comorbidity. Those over 65 are still much more affected than any other age group. Hispanics are the most affected of all the races and ethnicities. Men remain much more likely to die from COVID-19.