The Kern County Public Works and Kern Council of Governments will be host a press conference to launch "Ride Share" week on Monday, according to a press release.
The press conference will be used to introduce the the first fully electric Kern Transit Bus, according to the release.
It will take place at 10 a.m. at the Kern County Public Works Department, 2700 M St. The event will kick off CommuteKern Rideshare 2019 week, according to the release.
The electric bus will begin test runs on numerous routes throughout western Kern County. During the testing phase anyone can access the bus for free any time the 'green' bus is on a Kern transit route, according to the release.
