Kern County Public Works will host its first ever community organizing workshop on Nov. 12 to help improve and beautify the community environment, according to a news release.
The workshop will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2700 M St. Community leaders and Public Works will participate in a four hour workshop where they will develop a plan of action to complete a series of requirements for Keep America Beautiful affiliation, according to the release.
“As part of our Keep America Beautiful network, Keep Kern Beautiful will act as a catalyst for behavior change, with the goal of improving the quality of life for every resident of Kern County,” said Chief Executive Officer and president of Keep America Beautiful, Helen Lowman. “Last year, our network of affiliates and partners mobilized millions of volunteers. As a result, litter is being reduced; solid waste is being managed more responsibly; vacant lots and other public spaces are being beautified; trees and flowers are being planted; and recycling and composting efforts are expanding.”
The workshop will be the first stage of the process towards becoming a certified affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, according to the release.
Community members interested in participating must RSVP to Kern County Public Works Coordinator Heidi Carter-Escudero, by emailing her at hcarter@kerncounty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.