Kern County Public Works to Host 2 bulky waste collection events

Kern County Public Works is hosting two bulky waste collection events in February, one in Lamont and the other in Mojave, offering Kern County residents the opportunity to get rid of their residential bulky waste for free.
In Lamont, Kern Public Works is hosting an event in partnership with Cesar Chavez Environmental Corps and Lamont Sanitation Inc. from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the David Head Center at 10300 San Diego St. in Lamont.
The Mojave bulky waste collection event is being held in partnership with Cesar Chavez Environmental Corps and Waste Management Inc. from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 19 at Mojave Junior and Senior High School, which is at 15732 O St. in Mojave.
For more information, visit www.KernPublicWorks.com.