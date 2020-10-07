The Kern County Public Works Department will be hosting a virtual cleanup on Saturday, Nov. 7.
According to the department’s website, the cleanup can be done in a neighborhood, local park or right outside a participant’s front door. It will be held during daylight hours.
Participants can register at www.KernPublicWorks.com. According to Kern public works, participants can get involved by grabbing an old grocery bag or disposable garbage bag and some gloves before picking trash for 15-30 minutes. Afterwards, throw away the trash, wash your hands and share photos of the work you’ve done on Facebook by tagging @KernCountyPublicWorks and hashtagging #KeepKernBeautiful. Photos can also be emailed to garciaz@kerncounty.com.
The department reminds participants to watch for traffic, sharp objects during pickup and to never wander into unsafe conditions.
Questions can be emailed to garciaz@kerncounty.com.