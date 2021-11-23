Kern County Public Works hosting household hazardous waste-collection event

The Kern County Public Works Department is hosting a household hazardous waste-collection event on Saturday, Dec. 4 in Tehachapi.
The December event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill is one of several collection points, according to a Kern County news release.
Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at any of these one-day collection events, according to officials. Commercial or business waste won’t be accepted.
Additionally, residential HHW can always be dropped off at these permanent Kern County Special Waste Facilities: Metro-Bakersfield SWF (4951 Standard St., Bakersfield), is open every Wednesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Mojave SWF (17035 Finnin St., Mojave), is open the first Saturday of every other month (including January, March, May, etc.) from 9 a.m. to noon; and the Ridgecrest SWF (3301 Bowman Road, Ridgecrest), is open the second and fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The facilities will be close on Christmas Day.
For more information on household hazardous waste, collection events, and guidelines, visit kernpublicworks.com/hazardous-waste.