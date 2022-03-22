Kern County Public Works hosting hazardous waste collection events

Kern County Public Works is planning several household hazardous waste collection events throughout the county in April.
Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at any of these one-day collection events. Commercial or business waste will not be accepted.
There are three one-day collection events scheduled: from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 2 at Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, which is located at 12001 Tehachapi Blvd. in Tehachapi; from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 16 at the Taft Recycling and Sanitary Landfill, which is located at 13351 Elk Hills Road; from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23 in California City at 22636 Airport Way; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30, also at Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill.
Additionally, residential household hazardous waste can always be dropped off at these permanent Kern County Special Waste Facilities (SWF): the Metro-Bakersfield SWF at 4951 Standard St., which is open every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the Mojave SWF at 17035 Finnin St., Building No. 2, is open the first Saturday of every other month (January, March, May, etc.) from 9 a.m. to noon; and the Ridgecrest SWF at 3301 W. Bowman Road, which is open the second and fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.