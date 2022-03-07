Kern County Public Works hosting 2 bulky waste collection events in March

Kern County Public Works is planning two bulky waste collection events in March, taking place in Lost Hills and Delano, so Kern County residents can get rid of their residential bulky waste for free.
The first event is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 14688 Lost Hills Road, north of Lost Hills Park. It’s being held in partnership with Cesar Chavez Environmental Corps and Westside Waste Management Co. Inc.
The second event is set to happen in Delano from 8 a.m. to noon March 19 at Delano Memorial Park at 100 Lexington Street. This collection is being held in partnership with Cesar Chavez Environmental Corps and South Tulare Richgrove Refuse Inc.
Bulky waste includes household appliances such as refrigerators and water heaters, mattresses, furniture, electronics, barbecue grills and other large household items. Tires without rims will also be accepted during the event by the Cesar Chavez Environmental Corps. All items will be accepted free of charge.