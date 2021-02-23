The Kern County Public Works Department will be hosting two separate bulky waste collection events in March.
Both events are free and offer all Kern County residents the opportunity to get rid of their residential bulky waste while preventing some of the illegal dumping issues that have plagued Kern County.
According to a news release from the public works department, the events are as scheduled:
• Saturday, March 6 from 8 a.m. to noon at Barker Park in Wasco, 1280 Poplar Ave.
• Saturday, March 20 from 8 a.m. to noon at Richland School District in Shafter, 300 N. Valley Street.
The public works department said items that will not be accepted include construction waste, demolition and remodeling waste, tires, household trash, green waste, hazardous waste and commercial waste.
The department is also reminding those bringing bulky waste to one of the respective locations to tarp or secure their load prior to transporting it.
For more details, visit the Kern County Public Works website at www.KernPublicWorks.com and follow the department on Facebook: @KernCountyPublicWorks.