The Kern County Public Works Department has announced the dates and locations for their residential hazardous waste collection events for the month of September.
Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste at these events for no charge, according to a release from the department. No commercial or business waste will be accepted.
Here are the dates and times:
- McFarland-Delano Transfer Station, located at 11249 Stradley Avenue, will be open Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, located at 12001 Tehachapi Blvd., will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5.
- Mojave Special Waste Facility, located at 17035 Finnin Street, Building No. 2, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 5.
- Ridgecrest Special Waste Facility, located at 3301 Bowman Road, will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 and Saturday, Sept. 26.
- Lebec Transfer Station, 300 Landfill Road, will be open Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Residential hazardous waste can also be dropped off at the Metro-Bakersfield Kern County Special Waste Facility, located at 4951 Standard Street. It's open Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit https://kernpublicworks.com/hazardous-waste/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.