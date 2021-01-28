The Kern County Public Works Department has announced locations for its February hazardous household waste drop-off events.
According to a news release from the department, the following events have been scheduled:
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 6, Tehachapi Recycling and Sanitary Landfill at 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 13, Shafter-Wasco Recycling and Sanitary Landfill at 17621 Scofield Ave.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 20, Kern Valley Transfer Station at 6092 Wulstein Ave.
The events are for residential waste only, the department said. Commercial waste will not be accepted.
Additional, residential hazardous waste can be dropped off at the following permanent locations:
- Metro-Bakersfield SWF, located at 4951 Standard St., open Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mojave SWF, located at 17035 Finnin St., open the first Saturday of March, May, July, September and November, from 9 a.m. to noon.
- Ridgecrest SWF, located at 3301 Bowman Road, open the second and fourth Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants should transport no more than 15 gallons, or 25 pounds in a single trip, with no more than five gallons per container.
Containers cannot be leaking and must be properly labeled, the department said.
Materials cannot be mixed.
Materials should be separated and away from passengers.