The Kern County Public Health Services Department and North of the River Recreation and Park District will hold a press conference Friday to bring awareness and help create safer and healthier parks, according to a press release.
The community is invited to attend and to learn how to get involved.
The press conference will take place at 2 p.m. at Standard Park located at 301 East Minner Ave. Supervisor Mike Maggard and representatives from the Kern County Sheriff's Office will also be in attendance, according to the release.
