The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 116 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive to 2,660.
The total number of deaths continues to stand at 45.
Additionally, the health department reports that 1,809 people have recovered from the illness, while 741 are isolated at home and 55 are hospitalized.
Males make up 48.7 percent of the cases; females are 51.3 percent.
Here is the age breakdown: 261 cases are among those ages 17 and under; 1,475 cases are among those ages 18 to 49; 583 cases are among those ages 50 to 64; and 331 cases are among those ages 65 and older.
A total of 29,037 tests have come back negative, while the results of 812 are pending.
You can see all available data at kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
