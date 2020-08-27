Kern County reported five new deaths and 242 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to the Kern County Public Health Services website.
Total cases of COVID-19 now stand at 28,864 with 256 confirmed deaths. County data shows that 12,191 of those cases have recovered or are presumed to have recovered, while 16,185 individuals are recuperating at home.
State data reports 140 patients are being treated at Kern County hospitals, with 50 of them in the ICU.
(2) comments
More Americans have died this year from the coronavirus than died in World War I. And more than double the number of Americans who died in the Vietnam War. There's a word for that massive loss of life: unacceptable. The majority of Republicans, 63% say it's ok they died. Only 10% of Democrats. Republicans, what has happened to you? When did you lose your compassion for your fellow Americans?
Another repeat post, shocking...
"The majority of Republicans, 63% say it's ok they died. Only 10% of Democrats."
Source please...
