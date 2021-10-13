Kern County Public Health reports 444 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths Thursday

Kern County Public Health reported 444 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths on Thursday.
The update brings the total number of cases reported in Kern County residents to 143,716, with the total number of deaths at 1,600.
According to state data, 218 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in local hospitals as of Wednesday. Sixty-nine of those patients were being cared for in intensive care units.
Since Jan. 21, 97.37 percent of all cases have been reported in the unvaccinated, while 97.58 percent of hospitalizations have occurred in the unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, 21,695 cases have been reported in people younger than 18, while 84,852 cases have been reported in people aged 18 to 49, 24,648 cases have been reported in people aged 50 to 64 and 12,410 cases have been reported in people 65 and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.