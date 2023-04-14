Kern County Public Health reports 255 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in its weekly update

Kern County Public Health reported 255 new coronavirus cases and one new death from the virus Thursday in its weekly update. The numbers represent cases reported to Public Health, but don't include those who have used only home tests that aren't reported to county officials.
The new cases bring the total number reported in Kern County residents since the start of the pandemic to 312,793, with 2,647 deaths.
There have been 6,165 confirmed cases of the omicron variant, and 4,156 cases of the delta variant in the county. Kern County Public Health labeled omicron a "variant of concern."
According to the state, 26 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County as of Thursday, the most recent figure available. The state data indicated three patients were hospitalized in intensive care units as of Thursday.
Since Jan. 21, 2021, the first date a resident of Kern was considered fully vaccinated, a total of 70.87 percent of all cases have been reported in unvaccinated individuals and 83.10 percent of all hospitalizations have occurred among the unvaccinated. The percentage of vaccinated people who tested positive for COVID-19 is 12.88 percent and the percent of vaccinated individuals who were hospitalized is .16 percent.
Broken down by age, 57,446 people under the age of 18 have contracted COVID-19, followed by 175,493 people aged 18 to 49, 51,242 aged 50 to 64 and 28,038 people 65 and older.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you.”