Kern County Public Health reports 169 new coronavirus cases Wednesday

Kern County Public Health Services reported 169 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, and no new deaths.
That brings the county's confirmed case count since the pandemic began to 112,063, and the deaths to 1,416.
Public Health reports that 40,887 people have recovered from the illness, and 68,507 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,834 people age 17 and under; 67,605 ages 18 to 49; 20,304 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,278 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 49 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 10 of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.