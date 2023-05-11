 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern County Public Health reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths in its weekly update

Kern County Public Health reported 168 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths from the virus Thursday in its weekly update. The numbers represent cases reported to Public Health, but don't include those who have used only home tests that aren't reported to county officials.

The new cases bring the total number reported in Kern County residents since the start of the pandemic to 313,708, with 2,650 deaths.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases