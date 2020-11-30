The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 130 new coronavirus cases Monday morning, and no new deaths.
The case count since the pandemic began stands at 41,957. There have been 448 deaths.
Public Health reports 18,396 people have recovered from the illness, and 11,843 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 5,014 people up to age 17; 25,813 people ages 18 to 49; 7,512 people ages 50 to 64; 3,609 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 166 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 37 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
Public Health is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."