Kern County reported 11 new deaths and 286 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to the Kern County Public Health Services website.
Total cases of COVID-19 now stand at 28,530 with 251 confirmed deaths. County data shows that 11,516 of those cases have recovered or are presumed to have recovered, while 16,532 individuals are recuperating at home.
State data reports 148 patients are being treated at Kern County hospitals, with 53 of them in the ICU.
Trumps America...if you want more UE, death and despair...vote Trump and McClown
