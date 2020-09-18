There are 10 new deaths from COVID-19 and 113 new confirmed cases, the Kern County Public Health Services Department reported Friday.
Total reported deaths in the county are now at 350 and confirmed cases sit at 31,271 since reporting began in mid-March.
A total of 15,168 people are said to have recovered from the virus.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases in Kern: 3,567 people up to age 17; 19,425 people ages 18 to 49; 5,573 people ages 50-64; 2,658 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 74 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County, with 21 of those in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
Wow amazing! After the White House was exposed for changing testing information on the CDC official website to match the Prsident's dirty lying agenda, it miraculously changed back to the original guidelines! Keep up the good work US Media outlets! (Except for State Run Fox of course!) Keep the pressure on!
Dweeb hitting his F5 key all morning waiting for the day's numbers to show up so he can be the first comment...
I will give you credit, you didn't paste the same thing you've been doing every day.
However, thinking about it for a minute, your one faithful follower will likely assume that dubious role shortly...
#Harris/Biden2020
