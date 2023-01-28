Kern County Public Health reports 1,154 new coronavirus cases and 2 new deaths from the virus in its weekly update

Kern County Public Health reported 1,154 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths from the virus in its weekly update Thursday. The numbers represent cases reported to the agency, but they don't include the cases of people who have used only home tests that aren't reported to county officials.
The new cases bring the total number reported in Kern County residents since the start of the pandemic to 306,315, with 2,607 total deaths.
There have been 5,311 confirmed cases of the omicron variant, and 4,156 cases of the delta variant in the county. Kern County Public Health labels those as "variants of concern."
According to the state, 42 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County as of Tuesday, the most recent figure available. The state data indicated seven patients were hospitalized in intensive care units as of Monday.
Since Jan. 21, 2021, the first date a resident of Kern was considered fully vaccinated, a total 71.39 percent of all cases have been reported in unvaccinated individuals and 83.17 percent of all hospitalizations have occurred among the unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, 56,413 people under the age of 18 have contracted COVID-19, followed by 172,292 people ages 18 to 49, 50,090 people ages 50 to 64 and 26,964 people 65 and older.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you.”