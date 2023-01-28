 Skip to main content
Kern County Public Health reports 1,154 new coronavirus cases and 2 new deaths from the virus in its weekly update

Kern County Public Health reported 1,154 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths from the virus in its weekly update Thursday. The numbers represent cases reported to the agency, but they don't include the cases of people who have used only home tests that aren't reported to county officials.

The new cases bring the total number reported in Kern County residents since the start of the pandemic to 306,315, with 2,607 total deaths.

