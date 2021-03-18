Kern County Public Health releases latest COVID-19 death data update

The Kern County Public Health Services Department has released updated data concerning COVID-19 deaths.
According to a news release from the county, Public Health was unable to release additional data before Thursday because it would risk identifying the deceased. The last update provided by the department on such data was on Feb. 5.
As of Thursday, the county has reported 1,026 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic hit locally one year ago.
Here are some key findings in the most recent data update, according to the news release:
• Those 65 and older continue to be the most impacted age group, accounting for 67.5 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in Kern. This group only makes up 11.6 percent of Kern’s population, according to the California Department of Finance 2020 population projection, and only 9.3 percent of reported cases.
• There have been no deaths of children under 18.
• The majority of deaths continue to have comorbidities. Hypertension and diabetes are the two most common. Only 29 deaths have been reported with no comorbidities.
• Hispanics account for 59.1 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Kern. The California Department of Finance population projection for 2020 has Hispanics at 52.6 percent of the population, making this the most disproportionately affected race locally. African Americans make up 6 percent of the population and have accounted for 4.9 percent of the deaths. Whites are less affected, having 34 percent of the population but only 29.2 percent of deaths.
• Men account for 59.5 percent of the deaths while accounting for 50.8 percent of the county’s population.
To view the updated COVID-19 dashboard, visit our COVID-19 webpage at https://kernpublichealth.com/2019-novel-coronavirus/.