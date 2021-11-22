Kern County Public Health offers reminder about vaccine clinic schedule, availability

With COVID-19 booster shots now available for all adults who are fully vaccinated, Kern County Public Health is reminding residents about its free vaccination clinics, which are taking place from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
The clinic will be closed Wednesday and Thursday this week due to Thanksgiving.
People who are 18 and older are eligible for a COVID booster shot six months following their second dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two months following their Johnson & Johnson shot. Individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose.
Pfizer vaccines are available for ages 5 and older and walk-ins are welcome.
To find a vaccination site near you or to make an appointment, visit www.kernpublichealth.com or www.MyTurn.ca.gov.
The Kern County Fairgrounds are located at 1142 South P St., Bakersfield.