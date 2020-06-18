The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 78 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday as well as an additional coronavirus-related fatality locally.
There have now been 3,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and 58 people have reportedly died from the virus. Of the cases, 2,450 individuals have recovered and 1,013 are recuperating at home. There are 69 individuals being treated at local hospitals and 10 have been reported as non-county residents visiting Kern when they tested positive.
