The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 69 new local coronavirus cases Friday morning.
There have now been 2,076 Kern County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last two months. The department said 10 non-county residents have tested positive while visiting Kern, and there have been 37 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the county.
Of the reported cases, 1,395 patients have recovered, according to county data. Six hundred are isolating at home while 44 are being treated at local hospitals.
The count continues to increase.
