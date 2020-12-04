The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 505 new coronavirus cases Friday morning and three new deaths.
The case count since the pandemic began stands at 43,860. There have been 455 deaths.
Public Health reports 18,629 people have recovered from the illness, and 12,828 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 5,231 people up to age 17; 27,005 people ages 18 to 49; 7,845 people ages 50 to 64; 3,767 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 179 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 42 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
Public Health is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."