The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 418 new coronavirus cases Thursday morning and one new death.
The case count since the pandemic began stands at 43,355. There have been 452 deaths.
Public Health reports 18,573 people have recovered from the illness, and 12,815 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 5,177 people up to age 17; 26,681 people ages 18 to 49; 7,761 people ages 50 to 64; 3,726 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 189 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 41 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
Public Health is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."