The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 323 new coronavirus cases Wednesday morning and two new deaths.
The case count since the pandemic began stands at 42,937. There have been 451 deaths.
Public Health reports 18,521 people have recovered from the illness, and 12,706 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 5,128 people up to age 17; 26,422 people ages 18 to 49; 7,690 people ages 50 to 64; 3,687 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 184 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 41 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
Public Health is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."