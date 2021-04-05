Kern County public health: All residents 16 and older are now vaccine eligible

All Kern County residents 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Monday news release from the county’s public health department.
The news release stated that late last week the state sent out an email indicating that counties can relax eligibility criteria. That allows Kern to advance its eligibility bracket to 16 and older — a move that was originally scheduled to take place April 15.
Public health said the county’s vaccine supply is increasing, and the expectation is that Kern will receive more than 39,000 doses this week. As of Sunday, 316,312 doses have been administered to Kern County residents, the news release stated. It also said that 12.7 percent of Kern’s population has completed its vaccination series and that 46 percent of the county’s 65-and-older population is fully vaccinated.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call the Public Health Call Center at 661-321-3000.
This story will be updated.