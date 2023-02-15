 Skip to main content
Kern County provides midyear budget report

The Kern County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday listened to their financial officer's mid-year status report, which details how the county has spent its tax dollars in the first six months of the fiscal year. 

Kern County is to expect a $16 million surplus in the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to officials in a presentation to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Officials presented the county’s midyear budget report, which details the expected and resulting revenues and expenditures and compares the difference. According to officials at the meeting, expenses are on track with the $3.62 billion budget signed in August 2022 and adjusted to $3.68 billion in December.

