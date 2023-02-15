 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern County provides mid-year budget report

497A4652.jpg

The Kern County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday listened to their financial officer's mid-year status report, which details how the county has spent its tax dollars in the first six months of the fiscal year. 

 John Donegan / The Californian / File

Kern County is to expect a $16 million surplus in the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to officials in a presentation to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Officials presented the county’s mid-year budget report, which details the expected and resulting revenues and expenditures and compares the difference. According to officials at the meeting, expenses are on track with the $3.62 billion budget signed in August 2022 and adjusted to $3.68 billion in December.

Coronavirus Cases