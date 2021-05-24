Kern County proposes increase in land use fee to combat illegal dumping

Gordon Nipp has seen illegal dumping sites in Kern County for decades, and it still manages to get under his skin.
“I do quite a lot of hiking out in the undeveloped areas, and every time we go out there, I see more piles of rubbish, old couches and old TV sets and this and that, that people just dump out there and it makes me sick to think that people would do that sort of thing to a beautiful countryside,” he said in a phone interview. “As long as I’ve been here, and that’s been 40 years, I’ve seen illegal dumping and that’s been pretty gross.”
Although the vice-chair of the Kern-Kaweah chapter of the Sierra Club has known about the illegal practices for decades, the solutions have been hard to come by. Recently, the problem seems to be especially bad, particularly along the Kern River Parkway, where walkers have complained of piles of trash littered throughout the area.
But at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, local officials could take the first steps toward addressing the persistent problem.
At the meeting, the county Public Works Department is slated to propose increasing the land use fees for all residential properties within the county to fund illegal dumping cleanup efforts in both the unincorporated areas of the county as well as the cities themselves.
Paid once a year by property owners, land use fees fund waste and recycling facilities and transfer stations. The Public Works Department is proposing to increase the land use fee from $82.89 to $105 for properties with one to four residences and $66.30 to $84 for properties with five or more residences.
“The problem is just bigger than the current level of resources can tackle,” Supervisor Zack Scrivner said during a meeting in January, when the issue was first brought before the board. “It’s pervasive in the desert, it’s pervasive generally everywhere in the county’s more rural areas. So I think this is a great conversation for us to have with our city partners.”
The increase is expected to generate more than $6 million each year, which will be distributed to Kern’s various municipalities based on the percentage of maintained roads within each jurisdiction. Kern County, with 59.5 percent of the county’s maintained roadways, would receive around $3.8 million from the proposal.
The county would then fund five cleanup crews stationed throughout Kern to handle illegal dumping complaints.
“What we really truly believe does the most good is just cleanup,” Public Works Director Craig Pope said in January. “I hate to say that we can’t stop it, but we’ve had very little luck slowing it down. What we do have fairly good luck is getting it cleaned up. That’s what we know how to do.”
With just one crew assigned to all of the unincorporated area of Kern, the Public Works Department says more is needed to tackle the issue.
Prior to Tuesday’s meeting, the county sent notices to 232,104 parcel owners. If more than 50 percent of property owners submit written protests, the fee increase would be canceled.
However, the county has so far received less than 400 protests, far short of the 116,053 required to nullify the proposal.
The county has also worked with cities to attempt to get them on board with the fee increase. Pope said in a meeting in March several cities were supportive, with others nervous about increasing fees. One, which Pope did not name, was “flat out opposed.”
“They liked the idea of it, but said this was just the wrong time to be looking for an increase in the land use fee,” Pope said in March.
The Public Works Department did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.
The city of Bakersfield took a neutral tone on the fee increase. Spokesman Joe Conroy mentioned the city’s own initiative to deploy cleanup teams, funded by the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure.
The $1.5 million Clean City Initiative sends teams to dumping sites identified through the Bakersfield Mobile App and patrols “hot spots.”
“Should additional funding from the County or any other source become available in the future, City staff would evaluate the best use of that funding for appropriate clean-up and litter abatement programs, and present any such use to the City Council for approval and additional direction,” Conroy wrote in an email. “City staff feels it is vitally important that we all work together to keep Bakersfield looking its best for our residents and visitors alike.”