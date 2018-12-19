The Kern County Probation Department partnered with Youth Connection to surprise 132 children just in time for the holidays.
Youth Connection is a local non-profit organization that has helped at-risk children for over 25 years.
Each year the department decorates Christmas trees for a deserving child, along with a gift the child has asked for.
Families were invited to the southeast center office to enjoy cookies and take pictures with Santa on Dec. 14.
The families who were not able to attend received a surprise visit from a few probation officers a their homes with Christmas gifts.
