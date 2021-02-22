The Kern County Probation Department made a series of probation calls and subsequent arrests in metro Bakersfield on Friday, Feb. 19.
Here were the alleged incidents, according to a news release from the probation department:
• Officers assigned to the Kern County Probation Department's High Risk Offender Unit conducted a parole search, in conjunction with an ongoing gang investigation, in the 2900 block of Pioneer Drive. While there, officers contacted 26-year-old Marcos Gonzalez who was on active parole through the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the news release stated. During a search of the residence the department allegedly located five firearms, including two assault weapons, a handgun with a silencer and a handgun suspected of being modified to fire at an automatic rate. Officers also allegedly found over 17 grams of suspected cocaine and a large quantity of marijuana. Gonzalez was arrested on firearm, gang and drug related offenses.
• Officers assigned to the Kern County Probation Department's Post Release Community Supervision Unit conducted a home call in the 1000 block of Dolores Street. While at the residence, they contacted 40-year-old Angel Casillas, who was on active Post Release Community Supervision, the news release stated. During a search, officers allegedly located approximately 48 grams of suspected heroin. Casillas was arrested for drug related offenses, as well as a violation of PRCS, according to the news release.
• Officers conducted a home call in the 700 block of Brundage Lane. While at the residence, they contacted 23-year-old Benjamin Wycuff, who was on active Post Release Community Supervision and Felony Probation, the news release stated. During a search, officers allegedly located 9mm and .40 caliber handguns, as well as numerous rounds of various calibers of ammunition. Wycuff was arrested for weapon-related offenses, as well as his three active felony warrants for violations of Post Release Community Supervision and Felony Probation.